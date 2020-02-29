Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release clause in U.S deal



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents and said he would personally meet with leaders of the group in the near future. This report.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:25Published 12 hours ago Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 13 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Afghan truce to continue, but Ghani rejects prisoner release Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday that a seven-day partial truce would continue, but he rejected a key component of a new US-Taliban deal that calls for...

France 24 59 minutes ago



President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban Government never committed to set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for talks with the group, says Ghani.

Al Jazeera 2 hours ago



