Iran says U.S. has no legal basis to sign agreement about Afghanistan Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The United States has no legal standing to sign an agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan , Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, referring to a deal signed between Washington and the insurgent group on Saturday. 👓 View full article

