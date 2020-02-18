Global  

More than 16,500 tonnes of rubbish collected during Clean Up Australia Day

SBS Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
In its 30th year, the annual Clean Up Australia Day has resulted in thousands of tonnes of rubbish being collected by volunteers across the country.
