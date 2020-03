On ‘S.N.L.’, John Mulaney and Jake Gyllenhaal Find Humor in the Coronavirus

Mulaney, the comic and former “S.N.L.” writer, and the cast took aim at Mike Pence, the Democratic presidential race and La Guardia Airport, among other targets.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources How John Mulaney Got Jake Gyllenhaal for ‘The Sack Lunch Bunch’ (Video) Jake Gyllenhaal was sold on making an appearance in John Mulaney’s Netflix comedy special from the minute he read the script, and the comedian’s openness to...

The Wrap 2 days ago





Tweets about this