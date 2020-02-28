Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > On ‘S.N.L.’, John Mulaney and Jake Gyllenhaal Find Humor in the Coronavirus

On ‘S.N.L.’, John Mulaney and Jake Gyllenhaal Find Humor in the Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Mulaney, the comic and former “S.N.L.” writer, and the cast took aim at Mike Pence, the Democratic presidential race and La Guardia Airport, among other targets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

How John Mulaney Got Jake Gyllenhaal for ‘The Sack Lunch Bunch’ (Video)

How John Mulaney Got Jake Gyllenhaal for ‘The Sack Lunch Bunch’ (Video)Jake Gyllenhaal was sold on making an appearance in John Mulaney’s Netflix comedy special from the minute he read the script, and the comedian’s openness to...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.