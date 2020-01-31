Global  

Paris' Louvre closes for staff meeting on coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Art lovers were left locked out of the Louvre in Paris on Sunday morning as the world's most-visited museum held a staff meeting about the coronavirus outbreak.
Louvre Museum Closed, Staff Walk Over Coronavirus

Louvre Museum Closed, Staff Walk Over Coronavirus 00:35

 PARIS (Reuters) - Tourists and art lovers were unable to visit the Louvre in Paris on Sunday as workers staged a walkout at the world’s most-visited museum after a staff meeting about the coronavirus outbreak. Long lines of disgruntled tourists snaked outside the museum on Sunday morning as...

