Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden > Biden takes aim at Sanders before U.S. Democratic Super Tuesday contests

Biden takes aim at Sanders before U.S. Democratic Super Tuesday contests

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden, fresh off his first victory in the race for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, took aim at front-runner Bernie Sanders on Sunday ahead of the Super Tuesday contests that could reshape the campaign to pick the party's 2020 nominee.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid

Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid 00:36

 GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the front-runner for the party’s nomination.

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life [Video]South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

Former vice president Joe Biden secured a convincing win in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29), resurrecting his campaign to take on Donald Trump for the presidency.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in Saturday’s South Carolina primary could give him a boost ahead...
CBC.ca

Biden calls SC primary 'real comeback' as he sets sights on Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden called his victory in Saturday night’s South Carolina Democratic primary “a real comeback” as he looks to carry momentum...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.