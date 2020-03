MADRID (AP) — Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time to give Sevilla a 3-2 home win over 10-man Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday. The victory moved Sevilla to third place, nine points behind leader Barcelona and seven behind second-place Real Madrid. The Spanish powerhouses meet in the […]



