Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > No ice wine for you: Warm winter nixes German wine production

No ice wine for you: Warm winter nixes German wine production

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A warm winter means that for the first time in years Germany’s vineyards will produce no ice wine — a pricey, golden nectar made from grapes that have been left to freeze on the vine. The German Wine Institute said Sunday that none of the country’s wine regions saw the necessary […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Canned Wine: Trendy Fad or the Future of Sustainable Wine?

Canned Wine: Trendy Fad or the Future of Sustainable Wine? 00:56

 One South African startup wants to change the way we imbibe. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

6 Great Cocktails to Warm You up During Winter [Video]6 Great Cocktails to Warm You up During Winter

6 Great Cocktails to Warm You up During Winter Many cocktails are often served with ice. A cold alcoholic drink is usually not what you're looking for in the winter season. To get through winter's..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:15Published

US Wine Prices to Hit a 20-Year Low [Video]US Wine Prices to Hit a 20-Year Low

US Wine Prices to Hit a 20-Year Low The drop is attributed to the basic concept of supply and demand. In a 2020 analysis for the 'State of the U.S. Wine Industry,' Silicon Valley Bank Wine Division..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warm winter crushes German ice wine crop

A succession of warm winters have cut into ice wine production recently in Germany with only seven producers managing to make it in 2017.
The Age

Climate change: Warm winter ruins German ice wine harvest

Temperatures in Germany's wine-growing regions were not cold enough to produce the dessert wine.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.