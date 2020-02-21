No beach booze in March in Florida spring break town

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Spring breakers be forewarned: you still can’t drink booze in March on the beach in a Florida town seeking to curb rowdy parties. The Panama City News Herald reports that the month-long ban is paired with a 2 a.m. deadline to buy alcohol anywhere within city limits. Panama City Police […]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Miami Beach Approves 3 a.m. Last Call For Alcohol On South Beach

Miami Beach Approves 3 a.m. Last Call For Alcohol On South Beach 00:24

 The new cut off hours will last for six days starting March 13th

