Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ashraf Ghani > Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release under U.S. deal

Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release under U.S. deal

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected on Sunday a Taliban demand for the release of 5,000 prisoners as a condition for talks with Afghanistan's government and civilians, included in a deal between the United States and the Islamist militants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban 02:48

 Government never committed to set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for talks with the group, says Ghani.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war [Video]Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Agreement signed in Qatar's capital, Doha, could result in US troops leaving Afghanistan within 14 months.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:19Published

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders [Video]Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents and said he would personally meet with leaders of the group in the near future. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release under U.S deal

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected on Sunday a Taliban demand for the release of 5,000 prisoners as a condition for talks with Afghanistan's government and...
Reuters India

Afghan conflict: President Ashraf Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release

Ashraf Ghani says he has not pledged to free 5,000 militants, as stated in a key US-Taliban deal.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mood_Ring_Bot

MoodRingBot Afghan conflict: President Ashraf Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release https://t.co/Y26AgVZqkY https://t.co/NI1ykJqGUw 37 seconds ago

macnutman

macnutman RT @Jackasaurus3: Remember when Barack Obama released 5 Taliban prisoners and the right wing media went crazy? They called them the Taliban… 39 seconds ago

cray_campbell

Cray Cray RT @forwardarc: Afghan President rejects "peace deal's" prisoner swap with Taliban. I put "peace deal" in quotation mark since this is basi… 3 minutes ago

GiulioTerzi

Giulio Terzi #Afghan conflict: President Ashraf Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release https://t.co/gih7gYWktj @GlobalCRL 3 minutes ago

SEVENCLOVERS

VERONICA LESTER RT @NorskLadyWolf: Trump’s deal with the Taliban and Afghanistan government is already starting to break apart. The Afghan president is rej… 4 minutes ago

TrialLawyerRich

Trial Lawyer Richard Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release under U.S deal that was made without Afghan participation. https://t.co/v6Bos3AASp 5 minutes ago

obtener

Georgiann Baldino BBC News - Afghan conflict: President Ashraf Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release https://t.co/Y95EAAHFvs 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.