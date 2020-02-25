Super Tuesday: California has huge role in Democratic primary, but new vote centers could mean confusion

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S. states for Democrats abroad and in Samoa. More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday....
Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primaries by a huge margin, his first primary victory and a chance at beating rival Bernie Sanders to... France 24 Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Denver Post •Seattle Times