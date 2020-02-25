Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Democratic Party (United States) > Super Tuesday: California has huge role in Democratic primary, but new vote centers could mean confusion

Super Tuesday: California has huge role in Democratic primary, but new vote centers could mean confusion

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
California will award the most delegates on Super Tuesday. Polls taken before South Carolina's Democratic primary showed Bernie Sanders leading.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Everything to Know About Super Tuesday

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday 01:28

 Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S. states for Democrats abroad and in Samoa. More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Stops In San Jose Ahead Of Super Tuesday [Video]Bernie Sanders Stops In San Jose Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Senator Bernie Sanders made a campaign stop in San Jose on Sunday ahead of California's critical primary on Super Tuesday. Kiet Do reports. (3-1-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:42Published

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Massive changes to California voting spark fears of Iowa-style primary chaos

As he looks ahead to California's March 3 Democratic primary, Neal Kelley is having sleepless nights.
Reuters Also reported by •NPR

Biden sets sights on Super Tuesday after big win in South Carolina primary

Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primaries by a huge margin, his first primary victory and a chance at beating rival Bernie Sanders to...
France 24 Also reported by •FOXNews.comDenver PostSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.