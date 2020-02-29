Greta Thunberg responds to cartoon appearing to show her being assaulted

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Andrew Castle on Greta Thunberg LBC Credit: LBC Duration: 02:32Published 1 day ago Greta Thunberg tells UK climate strike: 'The world is on fire' Climate activist Greta Thunberg has warned "those in power" she will "not be silenced when the world is on fire." The teenager was welcomed by chants of "Greta, Greta" as she addressed some 15,000.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:12Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this