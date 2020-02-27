Global  

Coronavirus latest: Germany COVID-19 cases almost double

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Germany's cases of coronavirus have almost doubled in one day. Italy has pledged over €3 billion to fight COVID-19, while the US, Australia and Thailand confirmed their first deaths. Follow the latest from DW here.
News video: Coronavirus: Confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases around the world 00:56

 Here is a look at the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the world.

george_r_1961

george rinaldi RT @dwnews: BREAKING: The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has risen sharply. More than half are in North Rhine-Westphalia. https:/… 33 seconds ago

Angiequa

Angela Attebury Coronavirus latest: Germany's COVID-19 cases almost double https://t.co/Uh16uzJlOq 5 minutes ago

