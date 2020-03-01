Global  

Meet Molly Seidel, first US woman to qualify for Olympics in her first-ever marathon

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Molly Seidel became the first woman to make the U.S. Olympic team while running in her first marathon.
This Was Molly Seidel’s First Marathon. Her Next Will Be at the Olympics.

Seidel, 25, has two jobs, shares an apartment with her sister and runs turkey trots in costume. No, she can’t believe this is happening either.
