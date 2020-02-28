Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Man City beats Aston Villa 2-1, wins 3rd straight League Cup

Man City beats Aston Villa 2-1, wins 3rd straight League Cup

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Manchester City won the League Cup for a third consecutive season by beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday, providing the club with a moment of celebration as it fights to protect its reputation off the field. City looked to be cruising to victory when Sergio Agüero and Rodri scored in the opening […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Carabao Cup Final Preview: Man City v Aston Villa

Carabao Cup Final Preview: Man City v Aston Villa 01:18

 Match preview for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola: Hamstring injury set to rule Laporte out for up to a month [Video]Guardiola: Hamstring injury set to rule Laporte out for up to a month

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte could be out of action for up to a month with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed. Laporte was forced off in the first half of Wednesday’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Smith: Cup win won't guarantee Grealish stay [Video]Smith: Cup win won't guarantee Grealish stay

Dean Smith explains why Premier League survival is more important to Aston Villa's chances of keeping Jack Grealish, rather than winning the Carabao Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Europa League qualification explained as Man City play Aston Villa in Carabao Cup final

Europa League qualification explained as Man City play Aston Villa in Carabao Cup finalA Europa League spot is on the line as Manchester City take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday
Daily Star

Sport24.co.za | Man City beat Aston Villa to win League Cup

Manchester City have claimed the League Cup for the fourth time in five seasons by beating Aston Villa at Wembley.
News24


Tweets about this

charissanc

Charis Sanchez "Man City Beats Aston Villa 2-1, Wins 3rd Straight League Cup" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/2i9ANK3kn0 14 minutes ago

VernellGordon

Vernell RT @si_soccer: That Villa found a way to make it a battle was testament to its resolve but this was a dogged, exhausting rearguard action a… 14 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Man City beats Aston Villa 2-1, wins 3rd straight League Cup https://t.co/ekaozVoLaC 20 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Man City beats Aston Villa for 3rd straight League Cup. MORE: https://t.co/RHDsgKSpGf https://t.co/Uhvqv4pJBN 24 minutes ago

si_soccer

Planet Fútbol That Villa found a way to make it a battle was testament to its resolve but this was a dogged, exhausting rearguard… https://t.co/fw3b31nHdA 25 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Man City Beats Aston Villa 2-1, Wins 3rd Straight League Cup - https://t.co/XdETTrhuwk 27 minutes ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Man City beats Aston Villa 2-1, wins 3rd straight League Cup https://t.co/JIRJnlY4px https://t.co/iQ6YoVV1RX 40 minutes ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Manchester City beats Aston Villa 2-1, wins 3rd straight League Cup. by @robharris https://t.co/D4Qzb8nJZm 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.