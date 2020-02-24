Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > How to fix mistakes in your credit report

How to fix mistakes in your credit report

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Your credit scores are based on the data in your credit reports. Ensuring you have accurate credit reports is important so you can receive fair lending terms based on your creditworthiness.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PennyGem - Published < > Embed
News video: You Can Get a Credit Card, Even if You Are in Debt

You Can Get a Credit Card, Even if You Are in Debt 00:58

 PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about ways to get a credit card even if you are in debt.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What to Do with Your Credit Card Rewards Points [Video]What to Do with Your Credit Card Rewards Points

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what the experts say to do with your credit card rewards points.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 00:54Published

Habits People With Good Credit Practice [Video]Habits People With Good Credit Practice

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about habits people with good credit practice.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Intuit is officially buying credit score company Credit Karma for $7.1 billion, and the stock is spiking (INTU)

· Intuit — the company behind TurboTax, Mint, and QuickBooks — is buying credit score monitoring company Credit Karma for $7.1 billion. · The deal was...
Business Insider Also reported by •WebProNewsbizjournals

TurboTax maker is spending $7.1 billion to buy Credit Karma, a free tax service competitor

TurboTax maker is spending $7.1 billion to buy Credit Karma, a free tax service competitorIntuit has reached a deal to acquire Credit Karma, a company known for offering free credit score checks. The acquisition gives Intuit — which owns TurboTax,...
The Verge Also reported by •engadget

Tweets about this

STradelines

Superior Tradelines Looking over your credit reports can be pretty boring. 😴 But by doing so, you can catch some nasty mistakes BEFORE… https://t.co/f2m6oQsHAZ 6 hours ago

drewrichman

Drew Richman Even if you’re not 100 percent ready to start house hunting, it’s still important to stay on top of your credit his… https://t.co/DfHzrQns71 1 day ago

_Music2mySoul_

nae 🌼 @i_INTIMIDATE_uu Look @ the accounts of all 3 credit reports, find them, & you’ll most likely discover mistakes. 80… https://t.co/d8UmdtFnpu 4 days ago

FlitterMilz

Flitter Milz, P.C. Don't let someone else's mistake wreck your credit history. Read our blog to find out how to dispute mistakes on yo… https://t.co/ROMfOkmdHs 6 days ago

SCTelco_FCU

SC Telco FCU Have you noticed inaccurate information on your credit report? Have you noticed errors on your credit report due to… https://t.co/nMyiooq1uJ 6 days ago

ohiocreditlaw

Law Offices of Gary D. Nitzkin, P.C. Over 80% of individuals in the United States have inaccuracies on their credit reports. Don’t settle for high inter… https://t.co/yi8fJ3vkUZ 6 days ago

creditlawyersam

Credit Repair Lawyers of America Did you know over 80% of all credit reports have errors? Contact us today for a free credit report review. If your… https://t.co/f5G5FvffzQ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.