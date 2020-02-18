Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters

‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters

NYTimes.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A low-budget reboot of the 87-year-old movie character collected $29 million, unseating “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Talking parrot and his owner have a humorous bathroom conversation [Video]Talking parrot and his owner have a humorous bathroom conversation

Who doesn't like bathroom humor? Einstein the talking Texan parrot loves to visit Jeff in the office while he works at the computer. Einstein perches on an old television set and visits with him...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport [Video]Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport

A table tennis coach who turns 80 this year says he is so devoted to the sport - that he never got married. Chris Town, 79, has been thrilling table tennis courts around the globe since he was just..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘The Invisible Man’ tops box office with $29 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Elisabeth Moss-led thriller “The Invisible Man” rode a wave of good reviews to a very visible spot atop the box office this weekend....
SeattlePI.com

‘The Invisible Man’ tops box office with $29 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Elisabeth Moss-led thriller “The Invisible Man” rode a wave of good reviews to a very visible spot atop the box office this weekend....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

LaurenHarris55

Lauren Harris ‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters https://t.co/GbSQyagDED https://t.co/JtMjSv6fl5 19 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @nytimes: ‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters https://t.co/UpSMoEKuiP https://t.co/9Qgy4YYHLQ 22 minutes ago

Eva_Christense

Eva Christensen ‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters 24 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee ‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters https://t.co/PGqPXE6Twl 40 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee ‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters https://t.co/z0YGfSZBKa 42 minutes ago

symbolscape

Symbolscape ‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters https://t.co/wnSXwa6RdX https://t.co/RhLsocZYLb 42 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Movies #BlumhouseProductions ‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters… https://t.co/KcRZjfqlFp 49 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai ‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters by BY BROOKS BARNES https://t.co/E596TUs2cd https://t.co/F2vDKGdNBS 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.