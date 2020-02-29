Global  

Scientist: Hundreds may already be infected by coronavirus in Washington state alone

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 March 2020
A Seattle scientist estimates that a "few hundred" residents of Washington state alone may already have been infected with the deadly new coronavirus.
First US Death From Coronavirus Confirmed In Washington State

First US Death From Coronavirus Confirmed In Washington State

 CBS4's Danya Bacchus shares the latest details.

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

The first confirmed death from coronavirus in the United States comes just as New York State gets the federal OK to start testing locally. CBS2's

The first person in the U.S. to die after contracting the new coronavirus died overnight in Washington State, health officials said Saturday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence sought Sunday to reassure the American public that the federal government is working to make sure state and local...
