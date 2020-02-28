Global  

Contested convention talk heats up after Biden's big South Carolina win

euronews Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Gets Fundraising Boost

Biden Gets Fundraising Boost 00:45

 Joe Biden has gotten a big boost from a top Hollywood fundraiser. The fundraiser is James Costos, a former HBO executive and major Democratic donor. He served as ambassador to Spain during the Obama administration. Costos is supporting Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. After the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out [Video]Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina&apos;s Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid. Conway G. Gittens..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday showdown awaits

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering...
Reuters

Chris Wallace Presses Biden on His ‘Disadvantages’ Going Into Super Tuesday: What If You Get ‘Clobbered’?

*Joe Biden*, fresh off his big South Carolina win, appeared on multiple Sunday show today, including Fox News Sunday for his first interview with *Chris Wallace*...
Mediaite

