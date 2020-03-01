Global  

Former Argentina coach Sampaoli moves to Brazil’s Atletico

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has been hired by Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro, the club president said Sunday. Terms of the contract were not revealed. Sampaoli, who led a chaotic Argentina team at the 2018 World Cup, was available after not extending his one-year deal with Brazilian championship runner-up Santos in December. […]
