Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jones, Cunane lead No. 8 NC State at Virginia, 75-64

Jones, Cunane lead No. 8 NC State at Virginia, 75-64

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 16 points, Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 13 rebounds and No. 8 North Carolina State made its first 13 3-point attempts in a 75-64 victory at Virginia on Sunday. The Wolfpack (25-4, 14-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) were 12 for 12 from beyond the arc in taking a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jones, Cunane lead No. 8 NC State at Virginia, 75-64

Jones, Cunane lead No. 8 NC State at Virginia, 75-64
FOX Sports

Jones, Ramey lead Texas past No. 20 West Virginia 67-57

Jones, Ramey lead Texas past No. 20 West Virginia 67-57Andrew Jones scored 22 points to lead Texas past No. 20 West Virginia 67-57 as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

omega_paladin

Ω Paladin No. 8 N.C. State makes first 13 3s, beats Virginia 75-64 https://t.co/uCjX2slZ8v 2 days ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert No. 8 N.C. State Makes First 13 3s, Beats Virginia 75-64 https://t.co/dRgFcHltnU Via @USATODAY 2 days ago

esportsws

Sports News Jones, Cunane lead No. 8 NC State at Virginia, 75-64 https://t.co/Gm11XCdIDm 2 days ago

uva_bb_fanly

UVA BB Report Jones, Cunane lead No. 8 NC State at Virginia, 75-64 #UVABasketball https://t.co/RoFc4vzDSM https://t.co/tVTJ23NUOL 2 days ago

FeliciaCMcLin88

Felicia McLin "Jones, Cunane Lead No. 8 NC State at Virginia, 75-64" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/d57PbFi5nl 2 days ago

texsaspost

texaspost Jones, Cunane lead No. 8 NC State at Virginia, 75-64 https://t.co/BGGYVxT4XL https://t.co/utDV7lPkzb 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.