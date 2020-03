Officials said the two latest cases involved men in their 60s with underlying medical issues

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland. According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 2 days ago School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Washington state nursing home on lockdown after two cases of coronavirus found; two other cases confirmed A nursing home near Seattle is locked down after a resident and a worker were found to have the coronavirus, officials at the home said, and two other cases in...

Reuters 23 hours ago



Washington state nursing home on lockdown after two cases of coronavirus found A nursing home near Seattle is locked down after a resident and a worker were found to have the new coronavirus, officials at the home said.

Reuters India 1 day ago





Tweets about this