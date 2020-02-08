Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > La Liga | Real win Clasico to reclaim lead from Barca

La Liga | Real win Clasico to reclaim lead from Barca

Hindu Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Brazilian teenager Vinicius Jr scored the opener in the 71st minute with a strike that deflected off Gerard Pique
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zidane pleased to see Real earn 2-0 win over Barca after difficult week [Video]Zidane pleased to see Real earn 2-0 win over Barca after difficult week

Zinedine Zidane pleased to see Real Madrid bounce back with 2-0 defeat of Barcelona after difficult week

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:29Published

We want to be in the league championship until the end, says Barca's Setien [Video]We want to be in the league championship until the end, says Barca's Setien

Barcelona coach Quique Setien prepares to lead his side against Real Betis, the club that catapulted him to fame.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

La Liga: Lionel Messi scores four in Barca's win

Lionel Messi scored four goals and Barcelona reclaimed top spot in La Liga as Real Madrid suffered a surprise defeat by Levante on Saturday, a week before the...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Onmanorama

Onmanorama Real win 'Clasico' to reclaim La Liga lead from Barca https://t.co/U84NhSQIf6 40 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: Real win ‘Clasico’ to reclaim La Liga lead from Barca - https://t.co/2o4My65Ypn 43 minutes ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #Real win '#Clasico' to reclaim La Liga lead from #Barca https://t.co/nJr1hEeTkH #Sharjah24 https://t.co/4Xa82os2dx 43 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Real Madrid win ‘Clasico’ to reclaim La Liga lead from Barcelona https://t.co/aGh53RUyMY 46 minutes ago

thehimalayan

The Himalayan Times Real Madrid showed their character by beating Barcelona 2-0 in Sunday’s top-of-the-table ‘Clasico’, leapfrogging th… https://t.co/DPcYjVuORS 49 minutes ago

alashmaliar

Aahed RT @IntChampionsCup: 🇧🇷@viniciusjr became the first teenager to score in #ElClasico since Leo Messi and drove @realmadriden to victory. ht… 49 minutes ago

the_newsvilla

TheNewsVilla.com Real Madrid win ‘Clasico’ to reclaim La Liga lead from Barcelona https://t.co/HKuWsrBlU6 https://t.co/w3Y9teHDSc 1 hour ago

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK Real Madrid win ‘Clasico’ to reclaim La Liga lead from Barcelona https://t.co/QkrDLwoitR 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.