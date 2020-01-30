Leonard scores 30, Clippers beat 76ers to win 4th straight

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to four with a 136-130 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Reserves Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams also had 24 points. The Clippers — who shot 59.2% from the field — trailed […]
