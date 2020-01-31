Saint Louis downs Rhode Island for third straight win

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jordan Goodwin and Javonte Perkins scored 17 points apiece and Saint Louis defeated Rhode Island 72-62 on Sunday. Jimmy Bell Jr. and Hasahn French each added 12 points – French had 14 rebounds – and Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 11. Saint Louis (21-8, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won four of […]


