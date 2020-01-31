Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Saint Louis downs Rhode Island for third straight win

Saint Louis downs Rhode Island for third straight win

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jordan Goodwin and Javonte Perkins scored 17 points apiece and Saint Louis defeated Rhode Island 72-62 on Sunday. Jimmy Bell Jr. and Hasahn French each added 12 points – French had 14 rebounds – and Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 11. Saint Louis (21-8, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won four of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Baby colobus monkey joins family at Missouri zoo [Video]Baby colobus monkey joins family at Missouri zoo

Saint Louis Zoo captures moment adorable baby Guereza colobus monkey and his mother share a cuddle.

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:31Published

Search for Rhode Island Murder Suspect Turns to Connecticut [Video]Search for Rhode Island Murder Suspect Turns to Connecticut

The man accused of killing his 28-year-old cousin in Westerly has been on the run since late Saturday afternoon.

Credit: WTIC     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Perkins, Goodwin score 17 each as Saint Louis defeats Rhode Island 72-62

Perkins, Goodwin score 17 each as Saint Louis defeats Rhode Island 72-62Jordan Goodwin and Javonte Perkins scored 17 points apiece and the Saint Louis Billikens defeated the Rhode Island Rams 72-62 on Sunday.
FOX Sports

Rhode Island looks for home win vs St. Louis

Rhode Island looks for its fourth straight win over Saint Louis at Thomas M. Ryan Center
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.