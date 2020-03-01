Global  

Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race: U.S. media

Hindu Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has pulled out of the race, U.S. media said Sunday, after he scored poorly in the latest primary in S
News video: Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race 03:18

 Pete Buttigieg has cancelled his visit to Dallas Sunday amid rumors that he has made a decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary. The..

Tom Steyer Drops Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Tom Steyer Drops Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race

Billionaire and liberal activist Tom Steyer dropped out of the 2020 Democratc primary. According to Business Insider, he came in third place in South Carolina. He only made it to 11 percent of the..

Pete Buttigieg to drop out of US presidential race after big Biden win

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was preparing to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, an aide said on Sunday, the...
France 24

