Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bowman raced to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch to win at Auto Club Speedway. Bowman led 110 laps and kept his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in front after the final pit stops for a comfortable win in a smooth, fairly uneventful race […] 👓 View full article

