Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win

Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bowman raced to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch to win at Auto Club Speedway. Bowman led 110 laps and kept his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in front after the final pit stops for a comfortable win in a smooth, fairly uneventful race […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MosherHartley

Rick Hartley Mosher Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win https://t.co/badewPIpIo via @YahooSports 6 minutes ago

azcsports

azcentral sports Arizona's Alex Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win https://t.co/CnitweoCnX 7 minutes ago

MosherHartley

Rick Hartley Mosher Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win https://t.co/Iq90lSt7n9 via @YahooSports 8 minutes ago

MSNSports

MSN Sports Bowman holds off Busch brothers at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win https://t.co/hkGPmcp3J4 9 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Bowman Holds off Busch Bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR Win - https://t.co/afqve3smpW 24 minutes ago

EileenSharkey

Eileen Sharkey Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win https://t.co/pVRVEgcwgA 27 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win https://t.co/aW7eb428yu 34 minutes ago

Nascar_News

NASCAR News Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win https://t.co/6POwPm5P3x 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.