Talbot makes 38 saves, Flames beat Panthers 3-0

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Florida Panthers 3-0 Sunday. TJ Brodie and Milan Lucic also scored for the Flames, and Mark Giordano had three assists. Sam Montembault stopped 25 shots for the Panthers, who have lost a […]
