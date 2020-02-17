Global  

Lakers’ Davis, Caruso out against Pelicans

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Lakers have ruled out forward Anthony Davis and guard Alex Caruso for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. The Lakers said Davis, who played his first seven seasons in New Orleans, has a sore right knee. Caruso has a sore right hamstring. Both players started Saturday […]
