Vela puts LAFC past Inter Miami 1-0 in Beckham club’s debut

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored on a beautiful chip shot shortly before halftime and Los Angeles FC beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday in the inaugural game for owner David Beckham’s MLS expansion team. Vela controlled the ball with his chest and eluded four defenders before chipping a perfect shot over Miami goalkeeper […]
News video: Inter Miami CF Season Debut in Los Angeles

Inter Miami CF Season Debut in Los Angeles 02:05

 It's a historic day for South Florida Sports, The Season Opener for the newest MLS Soccer team, Inter Miami CF. It's happening in Los Angeles and before the match, there was an incredible surprise. CBS4's Mike Cugno was there for debut.

