Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Team Bryan Brothers win WTT Celebrity All-Star Match

Team Bryan Brothers win WTT Celebrity All-Star Match

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Team Bryan Brothers beat Team Sharapova 22-13 on Sunday in the World TeamTennis Celebrity All-Star Match at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. The match featured Bob and Mike Bryan, Sam Querrey and Rio Olympics champion Monica Puig from the Vegas Rollers, Ryan Harrison and Coco Vandeweghe of the San Diego […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand

Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand 01:13

 Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Lifts His Friend In Excitement When Their Favorite Team Wins [Video]Man Lifts His Friend In Excitement When Their Favorite Team Wins

These two men were excited beyond measure when their favorite team won the match. They cheered loudly and jumped in excitement. One of them lifted the other to celebrate the victory.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:10Published

Ind vs NZ | ‘Bumrah, Shami are quality bowlers’: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 2nd Test [Video]Ind vs NZ | ‘Bumrah, Shami are quality bowlers’: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 2nd Test

Team India sweat it out ahead of 2nd Test match against New Zealand. The Test will be played in New Zealand’s Christchurch. Kiwis won the 1st Test match in Wellington by 10 wickets. The final test of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy & More Team Up With Property Brothers For New Show 'Celebrity IOU'

Brad Pitt has teamed up with Property Brothers for their brand new HGTV show, Celebrity IOU. Drew and Jonathan Scott have six big name celebs that they’re...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

krazykitty4fuzz

LuvAllTennis RT @Tennis: "Sellout crowd. Energy was off the charts. Every one of the players is in a great mood.” - @Bryanbrothers https://t.co/ooKezw… 1 week ago

TheRealJimMora

Jim Mora Everything looked fantastic, the crowd was great, the All-Stars put on a show! The team couldn't be happier with h… https://t.co/6yD2yXu3PU 1 week ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Team Bryan Brothers win WTT Celebrity All-Star Match https://t.co/b4WN3HvZMb 1 week ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS RT @JCPGATA: Bryan Brothers win WTT All-Star Celebrity Match: Team Bryan Brothers beat Team Sharapova 22-13 on Sunday in the World TeamTenn… 1 week ago

Tennis

TENNIS "Sellout crowd. Energy was off the charts. Every one of the players is in a great mood.” - @Bryanbrothers https://t.co/ooKezwgzfb 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.