South Korea reports 476 new coronavirus cases, total at 4,212

South Korean boy band BTS has canceled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, South Korea.
The cancellation is due to the growing concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The band was scheduled to play four shows in Seoul’s Olympic Stadium on April 11, 12, 18 and 19.
The band's “MAP OF THE...
South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total tally to 1,146, Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.