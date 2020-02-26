Global  

South Korea reports 476 new coronavirus cases, total at 4,212

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020
South Korea reported on Monday 476 new coronavirus cases, taking its national tally to 4,212, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, pushing total to 1,146: KCDC

South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total tally to 1,146, Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.
