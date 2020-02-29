Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nursing Home is a Focus as Signs Grow of Coronavirus’s Spread in U.S.

Nursing Home is a Focus as Signs Grow of Coronavirus’s Spread in U.S.

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Officials see growing indications that the virus has been spreading undetected in the Seattle suburbs for weeks. Two confirmed cases at a nursing facility have made Kirkland, Wash., a point of concern.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus [Video]Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland. According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2nd Death Near Seattle Adds to Signs Coronavirus Is Spreading in U.S.

Officials see growing indications that the virus has been spreading undetected for weeks. A cluster of cases at one nursing home have made Kirkland, Wash., a...
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus outbreak raises concerns at a Seattle nursing home

In the aftermath of the first death from coronavirus, a Seattle-area nursing home is at the center of a state and federal investigation. More than 50 patients...
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

DHarder913

Deborah HarderThorpe RT @ToBeSafeNSound: Nursing Home is a Focus as Signs Grow of Coronavirus https://t.co/oRlDsb8ZVp 17 minutes ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) Nursing Home is a Focus as Signs Grow of Coronavirus https://t.co/oRlDsb8ZVp 22 minutes ago

BarbaraRacek

b. insights Nursing Home is a Focus as Signs Grow of Coronavirus's Spread in U.S. - The New York Times https://t.co/DEzG0gki95 via @nuzzel 24 minutes ago

PacificJHealth

Pacific Journal of Health 2nd Death Near Seattle Adds to Signs Coronavirus Is Spreading in US. Officials see growing signs that the… https://t.co/y0CIm1e5dC 28 minutes ago

scanman

Vijay 2nd Death Near Seattle Adds to Signs Coronavirus Is Spreading in U.S. Officials see growing indications that the v… https://t.co/swmoBp4Oig 33 minutes ago

rallyride

Cheryl Taylor Nursing Home is a Focus as Signs Grow of Coronavirus’s Spread in U.S. https://t.co/UClecUQFeG 42 minutes ago

cmerfy

cmerfy Nursing Home is a Focus as Signs Grow of Coronavirus’s Spread in U.S. https://t.co/7r6iCwJLEc 43 minutes ago

QueerjohnPA

Queerjohn PA RT @crewislife: Via @nytimes: Nursing Home is a Focus as Signs Grow of Coronavirus’s Spread in U.S. https://t.co/5RCxRVUISZ https://t.co/9z… 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.