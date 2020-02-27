Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > As Renton school announces closure for coronavirus, Seattle-area parents wonder what’s next

As Renton school announces closure for coronavirus, Seattle-area parents wonder what’s next

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
In the absence of an actual case of the coronavirus or infectious disease at a school, which school employees by state law are required to report to local health authorities, the rest of how districts decide to prepare is up to them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: School districts preparing for coronavirus

School districts preparing for coronavirus 04:12

 School districts preparing for coronavirus

Recent related videos from verified sources

Garland High School Students Write Letters To Victims Of The Coronavirus [Video]Garland High School Students Write Letters To Victims Of The Coronavirus

Garland High School students wrote letters to victims of the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:59Published

Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus [Video]Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

An elementary school in Oregon will be closed for sanitation cleaning after an employee became the first coronavirus case in the state. Business Insider reports that the Oregon case may be the third..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus fears as J'lm school fails to quarantine students after trip

Parents have said that students could possibly have been exposed and infected with the coronavirus in Italy, and have accused the school of not taking proper...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Bothell High School closing Thursday for cleaning due to coronavirus concerns

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell High School is closed Thursday "out of an abundance of caution" after a staffer's family member was placed in quarantine for possible...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZainabAli1512

Zainab Ali RT @dahliabazzaz: Filed this story, with @elisetakahama, just as Renton School District announced Hazen High School would be closed on Mond… 2 minutes ago

dahliabazzaz

Dahlia Bazzaz داليا بزاز Filed this story, with @elisetakahama, just as Renton School District announced Hazen High School would be closed o… https://t.co/BESdajdS8u 4 minutes ago

SeattleReport

Seattle Report As Renton school announces closure for coronavirus, Seattle-area parents wonder what’s next - Seattle Times https://t.co/MjwUVIiSuI 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.