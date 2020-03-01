Global  

Washington state confirms second U.S. coronavirus death; New York reports first case

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Health officials in Washington state said on Sunday a second person infected with the coronavirus had died there, while New York's governor said his state confirmed its first case of the illness.
News video: First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed

First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed 03:13

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement a Manhattan woman in her 30 tested positive for the virus after traveling to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan has the story

NYC To Test 2 More People For Coronavirus [Video]NYC To Test 2 More People For Coronavirus

NYC Department of Health says it is testing two people for coronavirus, White House unveils new security measures. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State [Video]First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State

First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State

Second coronavirus death confirmed in Washington state

Second coronavirus death confirmed in Washington stateEvergreen Health Medical Center, where two patients have died from the novel coronavirus | Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images A second person died of the...
The Verge

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Global death toll crosses 3000, New York reports first confirmed case


Indian Express

