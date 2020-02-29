Global  

Coronavirus in N.Y.: Manhattan Woman Is First Confirmed Case in State

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A woman in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC

Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC 02:17

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed [Video]First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement a Manhattan woman in her 30 tested positive for the virus after traveling to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan has the story

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:13Published

Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus [Video]Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

An elementary school in Oregon will be closed for sanitation cleaning after an employee became the first coronavirus case in the state. Business Insider reports that the Oregon case may be the third..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


