Coronavirus in N.Y.: Manhattan Woman Is First Confirmed Case in State
|
|
Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A woman in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement a Manhattan woman in her 30 tested positive for the virus after traveling to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan has the story
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:13Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this