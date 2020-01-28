Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > More than 80,000 Uighurs sent to work in factories across China, report finds

More than 80,000 Uighurs sent to work in factories across China, report finds

SBS Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
An Australian report has found that at least 80,000 Uighur workers have been sent to work in factories across China used by a number of global brands.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published

Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated [Video]Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated

WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China compels Uighurs to work in shoe factory that supplies Nike

LAIXI, China — The workers in standard-issue blue jackets stitch and glue and press together about 8 million pairs of Nikes each year at Qingdao Taekwang Shoes...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Woopseey

Woops IE RT @TruthAbtChina: If there were only 2,912 #coronavirus deaths in China as of today, why would they be moving *80,000* Uighurs from the de… 5 minutes ago

runawaycow

Lisa 🐄🦊 RT @SBSNews: An Australian report has found that at least 80,000 Uighur workers have been sent to work in factories across China used by a… 8 minutes ago

TruthAbtChina

Things China Doesn't Want You To Know If there were only 2,912 #coronavirus deaths in China as of today, why would they be moving *80,000* Uighurs from t… https://t.co/VmATcaye9A 15 minutes ago

KaushalyaFem

🔥💦💥💙🦘🌧🌺Zandra.E.Barlow🌺🌧🦘💙💥💦🔥 RT @Laoch16: China really ain't looking good. Not One Bit More than 80,000 Uighurs sent to work in factories across China, report f… 19 minutes ago

Laoch16

Laoch China really ain't looking good. Not One Bit More than 80,000 Uighurs sent to work in factories across Chin… https://t.co/8r2Ylybrv0 21 minutes ago

Speedthrills2

Speedthrills Locked up in gulag. Close confinement! Coronavirus. Ship them across China. Wise move. Next outbreak More than 80,… https://t.co/dabKbUdzEt 26 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen More than 80,000 Uighurs sent to work in factories across China, report finds - https://t.co/FDLMUhNG68 28 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News An Australian report has found that at least 80,000 Uighur workers have been sent to work in factories across China… https://t.co/qm5bYqxu2T 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.