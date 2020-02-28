Coronavirus: Global death toll exceeds 3,000
Monday, 2 March 2020
31 minutes ago)
More than 90% of deaths are in Hubei, China - but there have been deaths in 10 other countries.
Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality
According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..
South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500
According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases...
