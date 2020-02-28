Global  

Coronavirus: Global death toll exceeds 3,000

BBC News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
More than 90% of deaths are in Hubei, China - but there have been deaths in 10 other countries.
 As of February 27, the number of confirmed cases in Italy stood at 650, mostly centred in the country's north.

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500 [Video]South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases...

Coronavirus outbreak: 42 more deaths reported in China; Global death toll crosses 3000

The overall death toll in china now stands at 2,912.
DNA

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Global death toll crosses 3000, New York reports first confirmed case


Indian Express

