Coronavirus latest: More than 3000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide
Monday, 2 March 2020 () The coronavirus is spreading at a slower pace in China, but infections are soaring globally. The Caribbean region registered its first COVID-19 infections in the Dominican Republic and the islands of Guadeloupe.
The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars.
But according to CNN, concerns about the novel coronavirus have shut it down.
Museum staff met on Sunday to discuss the health situation and the COVID-19 prevention measures taken by the museum.
Like many countries around the...
Authorities in Iran on Saturday announced the detection of at least 10 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths, deepening a sense of public unease over the... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •France 24