Coronavirus latest: More than 3000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide

Deutsche Welle Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus is spreading at a slower pace in China, but infections are soaring globally. The Caribbean region registered its first COVID-19 infections in the Dominican Republic and the islands of Guadeloupe.
News video: Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears

Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears 00:40

 The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars. But according to CNN, concerns about the novel coronavirus have shut it down. Museum staff met on Sunday to discuss the health situation and the COVID-19 prevention measures taken by the museum. Like many countries around the...

