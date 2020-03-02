Minnesota stuns Portland 3-1 in MLS opener for both teams

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored two goals and Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams. Molino’s first goal in the 51st minute came after a scoreless first half. Luis Amarilla’s header put the Loons ahead 2-1 in the 76th minute before Molino’s second […]
