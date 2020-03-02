Global  

Sungjae Im Gets First PGA Tour Win at Honda Classic

Monday, 2 March 2020
The tour’s rookie of the year last season played a marathon schedule before becoming the youngest to ever win the tournament.
Sungjae Im earns breakthrough win at Honda Classic

Sungjae Im, the 21-year-old reigning PGA Tour rookie of the year, shot a final-round 4-under 66 to win the Honda Classic by one stroke.
USATODAY.com

UPDATE 1-Golf-Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic

Im Sung-jae hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph at the Honda Classic in Florida on...
Reuters India

