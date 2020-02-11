Klobuchar cancels Minnesota rally as protesters take stage

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary A big night in presidential politics as Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar makes her best showing since entering the race, reports Pat Kessler (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 11, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:32Published 3 weeks ago Candidate Klobuchar’s Sudden Surge Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is picking up momentum in the last few days thanks to a strong debate performance and infusion of cash, reports Esme Murphy (2:30). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:30Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Klobuchar rally cancelled as protesters take over stage protesting a murder prosecution Protesters hijacked an Amy Klobuchar campaign rally in St. Louis Park, Minn. Sunday night to protest the candidate’s 2002 prosecution of a man in the 2002...

