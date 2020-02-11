Global  

Klobuchar cancels Minnesota rally as protesters take stage

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state Sunday after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to drop out of the presidential race over the case of a black teen sentenced to life in prison while Klobuchar was the county’s top prosecutor. Klobuchar was […]
News video: Full Interview: Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks with NewsChannel 5

Full Interview: Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks with NewsChannel 5 02:18

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks with NewsChannel 5 about her plan for Tennessee and for America.

Klobuchar rally cancelled as protesters take over stage protesting a murder prosecution

Protesters hijacked an Amy Klobuchar campaign rally in St. Louis Park, Minn. Sunday night to protest the candidate’s 2002 prosecution of a man in the 2002...
FOXNews.com


