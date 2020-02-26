Global virus death toll tops 3,000 as South Korea cases soar
Monday, 2 March 2020 () BEIJING: The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 on Monday after more people died at its epicentre in China, as cases soared around the world and US officials faced criticism over the country's readiness for an outbreak.
According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...
President Trump holds a White House press briefing where he confirms the first case of a death inside the US from the Covid-19 virus. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..
