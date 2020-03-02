Global  

North Korea reportedly fires two unidentified projectiles

SBS Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles, resuming weapons demonstrations after a months-long hiatus.
Recent related news from verified sources

South’s military: North Korea fires unidentified projectile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile. The launch on Monday came two days North...
Seattle Times

North Korea fires two short-range missiles into eastern sea, South Korea says

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday, resuming testing after a three-month pause, South Korea's military said.
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters India

2dogR

2Dog Ranch Equine Rescue RT @RANsquawk: North Korea reportedly fires unidentified projectile, according to South Korea Defence Ministry....as if the world didn't ha… 17 minutes ago

MessFixing

LetsFixThisCovfefe RT @latimes: North Korea reportedly fires unidentified projectiles https://t.co/5WnXWFRpHK 29 minutes ago

johnhallam2001

John Hallam North Korea reportedly fires two unidentified projectiles https://t.co/t2k6uIGB9N 1 hour ago

