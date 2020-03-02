Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea

North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea

CBC.ca Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea on Monday as it begins to resume weapons demonstrations after a months-long hiatus that could have been forced by the coronavirus crisis in Asia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

North Korea Fires Two Projectiles Into The Sea Of Japan [Video]North Korea Fires Two Projectiles Into The Sea Of Japan

If the projectiles are confirmed to be missiles, the launch will be North Korea&apos;s first such test since late November.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea fires two short-range missiles into eastern sea, South Korea says

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday, resuming testing after a three-month pause, South Korea's military said.
Reuters India Also reported by •France 24Reuters

South’s military: North Korea fires unidentified projectile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile. The launch on Monday came two days North...
Seattle Times Also reported by •France 24Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nahitoh19

Nafisa RT @NBCNightlyNews: North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea as it begins to resume weapons demonstrations after… 14 seconds ago

SlouiseGlenn

Empowergirls2think North Korea fires unidentified projectiles after months-long hiatus: https://t.co/L9tZRiKl5e https://t.co/FbtE5ERxqI 1 minute ago

chiefragingbull

Charles Bender RT @drudgefeed: NKorea fires 'short-range ballistic missiles'... https://t.co/vU6KfeT0k2 1 minute ago

_Rafffiiqq

Rafiq RT @ABCWorldNews: DEVELOPING: North Korea fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea on Monday, South Korean of… 3 minutes ago

KevinOlivasMedi

Kevin Olivas North Korea fires unidentified projectiles into the sea: https://t.co/ujjT2RXepz via @nbcnews 3 minutes ago

Mendacity_Q

Giancarlo Croce 🏳️‍🌈✡️ North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles - CNN https://t.co/7tvtq1f45r 5 minutes ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight DEVELOPING: North Korea fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea on Monday, South Kor… https://t.co/Q0bu3rMq8N 6 minutes ago

StyleUpNow2017

Styleupnow North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles - https://t.co/DS1MMiedeU - https://t.co/nUDUCc640R 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.