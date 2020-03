Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T is launching a new internet-delivered TV service Monday as it struggles with a shrinking DirecTV satellite business. The new service, AT&T TV, will have most of the same channels offered on DirecTV, but it’ll come over the internet rather than a satellite dish. AT&T has been testing the service in […] 👓 View full article