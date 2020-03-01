Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ontario confirms 4 new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing provincial total to 15

Ontario confirms 4 new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing provincial total to 15

CBC.ca Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Four new cases of coronavirus — three men and one woman — have been confirmed in Ontario, health officials announced on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area

Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area 01:40

 Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus involving residents of Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Illinois Governor Urges Calm As New Coronavirus Cases Are Confirmed [Video]Illinois Governor Urges Calm As New Coronavirus Cases Are Confirmed

CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports state health officials said the newest confirmed coronavirus cases, a couple in their 70s, are being monitored and the state is investigating who they may have been in..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:57Published

Florida officials waited for more than 24 hours to tell the public about confirmed coronavirus cases [Video]Florida officials waited for more than 24 hours to tell the public about confirmed coronavirus cases

State officials waited to tell the public about confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida for at least 24 hours after officials learned of positive test results.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top News of the Day | Mar 02, 2020: Nirbhaya convicts' execution stayed, first coronavirus infection in Delhi & more

In top news of the day on Monday, March 02, 2020, a Delhi court stayed the execution of all four individuals convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Coronavirus in India: 2 positive; one from Delhi, another from Telangana

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, One case was detected in New Delhi, while the other was detected in Telangana.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsIndian Express

Tweets about this

EvaSiu21

Evita Siu RT @BillTufts: Trudeau is allowing thousands of people to come in on flights from infected countries It's a fairly long incubation and al… 3 minutes ago

steve_c_6242

❌ Steve C ❌ RT @dailydigger19: Ontario confirms 4 new positive cases of #coronavirus, bringing provincial total to 15 https://t.co/cbfmmDgIa9 44 minutes ago

melissaphuong

Melissa Phuong RT @AlainnaJJ: 4 addl cases reported today (15 total): 1 returned traveler from Iran, 2 co-traveling spouses of cases #8&9, 1 sibling of on… 2 hours ago

Patient_Safety

CPSI - ICSP 📰#PatientSafety in the News 📰 ➡️ Excellence in Patient Engagement for Patient Safety ➡️ Ontario Confirms New Posit… https://t.co/eCgEzPDJ0E 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.