One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Officials said the gunman was a former security guard who had been fired from his job in the upscale mall.
News video: Armed police surround shopping mall after gunman shoots one and takes 30 hostages in Manila, Philippines

Armed police surround shopping mall after gunman shoots one and takes 30 hostages in Manila, Philippines 02:03

 One person has been shot and at least 30 others are being held hostage after a shooting at a shopping mall in Manila, Philippines on Monday (March 2).

Sacked security guard holds dozens hostage at Philippine mall, one wounded

A man was shot and about 30 people taken hostage on Monday by a gunman at a mall in the Philippine capital Manila, where armed police and negotiators were trying...
Reuters

FgVictorino

FG Victorino RT @UNTVNewsRescue: One person is hurt while dozens are being held hostage by a former security guard of Greenhills Shopping Center in San… 43 seconds ago

Peony459

DeeMarie Therese RT @ederic: One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting https://t.co/gZQYu8lxh8 3 minutes ago

Flash_Feed

🇺🇸U.S. Flash Feed🇺🇸 "One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting" by BY JASON GUTIERREZ AND DANIEL VICTOR via NYT New York… https://t.co/ERYZjIlwhI 3 minutes ago

ederic

Ederic Eder One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting https://t.co/gZQYu8lxh8 6 minutes ago

UNTVNewsRescue

UNTV News and Rescue One person is hurt while dozens are being held hostage by a former security guard of Greenhills Shopping Center in… https://t.co/loOxxEaAsH 10 minutes ago

evnsocial

EBU Social Newswire At least 1 injured, dozens held hostage at Manila mall https://t.co/eAQJV3rlMi https://t.co/okBJ14F5Gu 10 minutes ago

Arif61590112

Arif One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting Officials said the gunman was a former security guard who… https://t.co/U2QJ6NnyXx 12 minutes ago

FredShark3

Fred Shark One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting https://t.co/XREfRdREFx 13 minutes ago

