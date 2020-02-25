Global  

India's February jobless rate rises to 7.78%, highest in 4 months - CMIE

Reuters India Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
India's unemployment rate rose to 7.78% in February, the highest since October 2019, and up from 7.16% in January, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)on Monday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.
