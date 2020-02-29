Poppy_Seed RT @AJENews: South Korean military says North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles https://t.co/1oS5yFHOkt https://t.co/e7LdVn4rzv 21 seconds ago ☮BethPersisted🗽 RT @NBCNews: North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea as it begins to resume weapons demonstrations after a mont… 1 minute ago John Ryan RT @NBCNightlyNews: North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea as it begins to resume weapons demonstrations after… 3 minutes ago Tom S. Gates South Korea: North Korea fired 2 unidentified projectiles https://t.co/m7HhYWL8E8 https://t.co/smLr2zvVp4 4 minutes ago johngaltfla.com RT @DavidInglesTV: And..... North Korea fires an unidentified projectile https://t.co/jgcsjosun4 5 minutes ago PulpNews Crime North #Korea #Fires Unidentified Projectiles - Mar 2 @ 4:44 AM ET https://t.co/7n8QTko7XV 5 minutes ago Sajid Monsoori RT @USATODAY: North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea on Monday, South Korean officials said, apparently resumi… 5 minutes ago Breaking News retweetnews2019: RT @USATODAY: North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea on Monday, South… https://t.co/UDLMRJGyAt 5 minutes ago