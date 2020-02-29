North Korea fires two 'unidentified projectiles'

Global  

Deutsche Welle Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The launch comes weeks after Pyongyang declared the end to a moratorium on long-range missile tests. It is also the country's first major weapons test of 2020.
Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea launches first two projectiles since ending suspension of long-range missile tests

Japanese and South Korean militaries analysing launches, which come after a months-long pause that could have been caused by coronavirus outbreak
Independent

